Lithuania Inflation Eases To 14.5%, Lowest In 14 Months

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation eased further in April to reach its lowest level in more than a year, though it still remained strong overall, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 14.5 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the 16.6 percent surge in March.

Further, this was the lowest inflation rate since February 2022, when prices had risen 14.2 percent.

The overall inflation was largely driven by a 27.3 percent jump in utility costs. This was followed by a 21.9 percent rise in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices showed no variations in April versus a 0.5 percent increase in the prior month.