Lithuania Inflation Rises To 5.7%, Highest Since August 2023

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation accelerated further in June to the highest level in nearly three years, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 5.7 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 5.5 percent increase in May. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since August 2023, when prices climbed 6.2 percent.

Transport charges continued to increase sharply by 13.4 percent from last year amid higher fuel costs. Housing and utility costs also logged a double-digit growth of 12.0 percent, and health costs were 3.8 percent higher.

Clothing and footwear prices were 1.7 percent more expensive, while prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose only 0.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in May.