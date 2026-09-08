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08.09.2026 10:41:12

Lithuania Inflation Rises To 6.1%, Highest In 3 Years

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation accelerated further in August to the highest level in three years, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 6.1 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 5.9 percent increase in July. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since August 2023, when prices climbed 6.2 percent.

Transport charges continued to increase sharply by 15.0 percent from last year amid higher fuel costs. Housing and utility costs also logged a double-digit growth of 15.8 percent, and health costs were 4.9 percent more expensive. On the other hand, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages declined 2.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.1 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent increase in July.

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