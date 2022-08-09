Lithuania PPI Inflation Eases; Trade Deficit Widens

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's producer price inflation slowed at the start of the third quarter, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Tuesday.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade deficit widened in June, as imports rose more than exports.

The producer price index increased 27.3 percent year-on-year in July, following a 33.7 percent rise in June.

Excluding refined petroleum products, producer price inflation moderated marginally to 21.0 percent in July from 21.4 percent a month ago.

Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market surged 47.5 percent annually in July and prices for products sold on the foreign market gained 16.8 percent from a year ago.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.8 percent in July, reversing a 4.4 percent gain in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade deficit increased to EUR 779.7 million in June from EUR 285.7 million in the same month last year. In May, there was a trade deficit of EUR 524.6 million.

Exports gained 16.2 percent yearly in June, following a 24.4 percent rise in May.

The annual growth in imports rose to 31.4 percent from 28.6 percent.

During the second quarter, overall exports and imports grew 26.8 percent and 35.0 percent, respectively, compared to the same period in 2021.

The increase in exports was due to the higher shipments of mineral fuel, mineral oils and their distillation products ,furniture, plastics and their products .