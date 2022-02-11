Lithuania Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In January

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's producer prices continued to increase in January, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Friday.

The producer price index increased 17.7 percent year-on-year in January, following a 16.3 percent rise in December.

Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices gained 15.2 percent annually in January, following a 13.2 percent increase in the preceding month.

Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market increased by 31.9 percent annually in January. Prices for products sold on the foreign market rose by 26.4 percent from a year ago.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices grew 2.6 percent in January, following a 0.4 percent rise in the prior month.