10.05.2022 14:53:07

Lithuania Producer Price Inflation Continues To Rise

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's producer prices increased further in March, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index increased 28.0 percent year-on-year in April, following a 23.1 percent rise in March.

Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices grew 20.2 percent annually in April, after a 16.4 percent increase in the preceding month.

Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market surged 42.4 percent annually in April and prices for products sold on the foreign market gained 17.5 percent from a year ago.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices grew 4.3 percent in April, after a 5.5 percent gain in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade deficit increased to EUR 758.2 million in March from EUR 374.4 million in the same month last year. In February, there was a trade deficit of EUR 542.4 million.

Exports gained 33.7 percent yearly in March, following a 20.7 percent rise in February.

Imports grew 41.9 percent in March, following a 40.9 percent increase in the previous month.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert zur Wochenmitte höher. Der DAX bewegt sich auf grünem Terrain. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen