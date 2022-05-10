Lithuania Producer Price Inflation Continues To Rise

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's producer prices increased further in March, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index increased 28.0 percent year-on-year in April, following a 23.1 percent rise in March.

Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices grew 20.2 percent annually in April, after a 16.4 percent increase in the preceding month.

Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market surged 42.4 percent annually in April and prices for products sold on the foreign market gained 17.5 percent from a year ago.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices grew 4.3 percent in April, after a 5.5 percent gain in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade deficit increased to EUR 758.2 million in March from EUR 374.4 million in the same month last year. In February, there was a trade deficit of EUR 542.4 million.

Exports gained 33.7 percent yearly in March, following a 20.7 percent rise in February.

Imports grew 41.9 percent in March, following a 40.9 percent increase in the previous month.