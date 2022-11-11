Lithuania Producer Price Inflation Rises In October

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's producer price inflation accelerated in October after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Friday.

The producer price index increased 28.2 percent year-on-year in October, following a 27.7 percent rise in September.

Excluding refined petroleum products, the producer price inflation eased to 22.3 percent in October from 22.7 percent a month ago.

Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market grew 36.9 percent annually in October and prices for products sold on the foreign market rose 16.1 percent from a year ago.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.6 percent in October, following a 0.8 percent gain in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices or HICP, increased 22.1 percent yearly in October, after a 22.3 percent growth in September.

On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 1.3 percent in October.