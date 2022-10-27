Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
27.10.2022 14:25:05
Lithuania Retail Sales Fall For Fifth Month
(RTTNews) - Lithuania's retail sales decreased for the fifth consecutive month in September, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.
Retail sales, excluding VAT, fell a calendar-adjusted 1.3 percent year-on-year in September, following a 2.0 percent decrease in August.
Sales of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco declined 4.3 percent annually in September and those of non-food items dropped 0.7 percent.
Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles, slid 2.2 percent.
In September, mail-order or online sales were 12.2 percent lower than a year ago.
On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.0 percent in September.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztendlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpfte sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Verluste ebenfalls wieder ab. An den US-Börsen herrscht am Freitag Erholung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.