27.10.2022 14:25:05

Lithuania Retail Sales Fall For Fifth Month

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's retail sales decreased for the fifth consecutive month in September, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, fell a calendar-adjusted 1.3 percent year-on-year in September, following a 2.0 percent decrease in August.

Sales of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco declined 4.3 percent annually in September and those of non-food items dropped 0.7 percent.

Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles, slid 2.2 percent.

In September, mail-order or online sales were 12.2 percent lower than a year ago. 

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.0 percent in September.

