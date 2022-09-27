Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
27.09.2022 16:00:24
Lithuania Retail Sales Fall Further In August
(RTTNews) - Lithuania's retail sales fell for the fourth month in a row in August, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.
Retail sales, excluding VAT, fell a calendar-adjusted 2.2 percent year-on-year in August, following a 4.0 percent decrease in July.
Sale of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco decreased 5.5 percent annually in August and those of non-food items fell 3.8 percent.
Sales of mail orders or online sales declined 6.3 percent.
Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles, fell 4.5 percent.
On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.7 percent in August.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Sitzung in Rot -- DAX schließt nach wechselhaftem Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Verlusten
Der ATX notierte am Mittwoch im Minus. Der deutsche Markt gab seine Verluste zum Handelsschluss ab. Anleger in den USA wagen sich am Mittwoch aus der Reserve. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte in Rot.