Lithuania Retail Sales Fall Further In August

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's retail sales fell for the fourth month in a row in August, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, fell a calendar-adjusted 2.2 percent year-on-year in August, following a 4.0 percent decrease in July.

Sale of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco decreased 5.5 percent annually in August and those of non-food items fell 3.8 percent.

Sales of mail orders or online sales declined 6.3 percent.

Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles, fell 4.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.7 percent in August.