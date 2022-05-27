27.05.2022 11:54:11

Lithuania Retail Sales Growth Eases Further

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's retail sales growth eased for the third successive month in April, figures from the statistical office showed Friday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, rose a calendar-adjusted 2.7 percent year-over-year in April, much slower than March's 8.0 percent increase.

Retail sale of automotive fuel alone registered a double-digit growth of 10.7 percent in April compared to last year and those of non-food products gained 3.2 percent.

Meanwhile, sale of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco decreased 2.3 percent and retail sale via mail order houses or via internet showed a sharp fall of 12.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.7 percent in April.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholung geht weiter: US-Börsen ziehen bis Handelsschluss klar an -- ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX im Freitagshandel letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Aufwind
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging der ATX etwas fester aus dem Handel. Der DAX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche freundlich. Auch die US-Märkte wurden höher gehandelt. Kauflaune prägte den Handel in Fernost am letzten Handelstag der Woche.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen