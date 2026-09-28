Lithuania Retail Sales Growth Eases To 3.7%

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's retail sales growth moderated for the fourth successive month in August, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, climbed a calendar-adjusted 3.7 percent year-on-year in August, slower than the 6.0 percent rise in July. Moreover, this was the weakest growth since February, when sales increased 2.9 percent.

The annual sales growth in non-food products softened to 9.2 percent from 11.8 percent, and sales of food items grew at a slower pace of 0.8 percent versus a 2.7 percent rise in July. Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel showed a decline of 3.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose only a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in August.