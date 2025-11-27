Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1422
 EUR
0,0005
0,04 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
27.11.2025 14:59:00

Lithuania Retail Sales Growth Eases To 3.9%

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's retail sales growth moderated further in October to the lowest level in five months, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, climbed a calendar-adjusted 3.9 percent year-on-year in October, slower than the 4.5 percent rise in September. Further, this was the slowest rate of increase since May, when sales rose only 2.3 percent.

The annual sales growth in non-food products eased to 10.5 percent from 11.3 percent, while those of food products accelerated to 1.2 percent from 1.0 percent. Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel logged a decline of 4.3 percent.

Mail-order or online sales surged 29.4 percent yearly in October.

On a monthly basis, retail sales increased a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.3 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15:10 NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Auf diese 10 US-Aktien setzt die Zurich Insurance Group im dritten Quartal 2025
26.11.25 Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wegen "Thanksgiving" heute keine US-Impulse: ATX nach Rekordhoch tiefer -- DAX behauptet sich -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigt sich unterdessen eine moderate Fortsetzung der Erholungsbewegung. In Fernost dominierten die Käufer das Bild.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen