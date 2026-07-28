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28.07.2026 11:14:31

Lithuania Retail Sales Growth Eases To 5.8% In June

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's retail sales growth moderated further in June to the lowest level in four months, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, climbed a calendar-adjusted 5.8 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 6.9 percent rise in May. Moreover, this was the weakest growth since February, when sales increased 2.9 percent.

The annual sales growth in non-food products softened to 12.5 percent from 14.3 percent, while sales of food items grew at a faster pace of 4.7 percent versus a 3.1 percent rise in May.

On a monthly basis, retail sales advanced a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.3 percent in June.

Separate official data showed that Lithuania's industrial output expanded 7.7 percent annually and by 2.1 percent monthly in June. Manufacturing production grew 8.1 percent from last year, and mining and quarrying output rose 5.5 percent.

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