Lithuania Retail Sales Growth Improves To 5.3%

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's retail sales growth accelerated in July after easing in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, climbed a calendar-adjusted 5.3 percent year-on-year in July, faster than the 2.6 percent rise in June.

Sales of food products grew 5.1 percent from last year, and those of non-food products were 6.1 percent higher. Automotive fuel sales alone rose by 4.3 percent.

Mail-order or online sales advanced 13.3 percent yearly in July.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.4 percent.

