Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1460
 EUR
-0,0008
-0,07 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
29.12.2025 12:53:15

Lithuania Retail Sales Growth Slowest In 6 Months

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's retail sales growth moderated further in November to the lowest level in six months, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, climbed a calendar-adjusted 3.3 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 3.8 percent rise in October. Further, this was the slowest rate of increase since May, when sales rose only 2.3 percent.

The annual sales growth in non-food products eased to 7.9 percent from 10.3 percent, while that of food products accelerated somewhat to 1.4 percent from 1.0 percent. Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel logged a decline of 3.9 percent.

Mail-order or online sales surged 16.4 percent yearly in November.

On a monthly basis, retail sales increased by a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.8 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52
26.12.25 KW 52: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.12.25 KW 52: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zum Wochenstart seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich ebenso nur marginal. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Montag uneins.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen