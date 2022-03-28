28.03.2022 13:33:26

Lithuania Retail Sales Growth Slows

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's retail sales growth eased to the lowest in three months in February, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, increased a working-day adjusted 12.7 percent year-on-year in February, after an 18.1 percent growth in January.

The latest retail sales growth was the lowest since November last year, when sales was 10.4 percent.

Sales of non-food stores grew 31.8 percent annually in February and those in specialized stores rose 11.7 percent.

Sales in non-specialized stores and those of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco decreased 5.3 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in February.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg und Ölpreise im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX schließt knapp im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich mit Zugewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart schlussendlich leicht negativ. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendete den Handelstag im Plus. An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenstart aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich zu Beginn der Woche in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen