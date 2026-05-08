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08.05.2026 13:51:59
Lithuania Trade Gap Narrows In March
(RTTNews) - Lithuania's foreign trade deficit decreased in March from a year ago as exports grew amid a fall in imports, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.
The trade deficit dropped to EUR 548.3 million in March from EUR 737.0 million in the corresponding month last year. In February, the shortfall was EUR 496.3 million.
On a yearly basis, exports climbed 2.7 percent in March, while imports dropped by 2.5 percent.
The growth in exports was driven by more outflows of fertilizers; optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical, or surgical instruments and apparatus; and electrical machinery and equipment and parts.
During the first quarter, the total trade shortfall was EUR 1.3 billion compared to EUR 1.6 billion in the corresponding period last year.
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