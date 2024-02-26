Lithuanian Industrial Production Grows 4.3%

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's industrial output expanded in January, driven by strong growth in the utility sector, data from Statistics Lithuania showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 4.3 percent year-on-year in January.

Production in the electricity, gas, steam supply, and air conditioning segments alone grew 22.3 percent annually in January, and that in the manufacturing sector advanced 2.0 percent.

Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output declined sharply by 24.3 percent in January compared to last year.

Among the major industrial groups, production of energy products increased the most, by 16.0 percent yearly in January, and that of intermediate goods rose by 2.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose seasonally and working-day-adjusted 7.1 percent in January.