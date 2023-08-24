Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Lithuanian Industrial Production Shrinks 7.8%
(RTTNews) - Lithuania's industrial production declined sharply in July, largely led by a plunge in utility sector output, data from Statistics Lithuania showed on Thursday.
Industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 7.8 percent year-on-year in July.
Production in the electricity, gas, steam supply, and air conditioning segments tumbled 35.1 percent annually in July, and that in the manufacturing sector declined 13.1 percent.
Data showed that mining and quarrying output declined at a comparatively slower rate of 3.9 percent.
Among the major industrial groups, production of energy products fell the most, by 15.2 percent yearly in July, and that of durable goods slid by 10.4 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production also dropped a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 4.4 percent in July.
Without adjustment, industrial production slumped 12.8 percent yearly and 8.9 percent monthly in July.
