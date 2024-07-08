Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Lithuanian Inflation Rises To 0.7%
(RTTNews) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation rose for the third straight month in June to the highest level in four months, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.
The consumer price index climbed 0.7 percent year-on-year in June, following a 0.5 percent increase in May.
Prices for services grew by 5.9 percent, while those for goods decreased by 1.4 percent.
Health costs alone surged 8.6 percent in June from last year, while prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped by 0.9 percent. Costs for housing and utilities plunged 12.1 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in June after rising 0.3 percent in May.
