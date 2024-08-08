Lithuanian Inflation Rises To 0.9%, Highest In 7 Months

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation rose further in July to the highest level in seven months, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 0.9 percent year-on-year in July, following a 0.7 percent increase in June.

Further, this was the highest inflation rate since December 2023, when prices had risen 1.2 percent.

Prices for services grew by 5.7 percent, while those for goods decreased by 1.1 percent.

Health costs alone surged 7.0 percent in July from last year, and charges paid at hotels, cafes, and restaurants were 9.1 percent more expensive.

Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped by 1.1 percent. Costs for housing and utilities plunged 9.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.1 percent in July after rising 0.1 percent in June. It was the first fall in four months.