Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1553
 EUR
0,0008
0,07 %
EUR - GBP
09.03.2026 10:23:13

Lithuanian Inflation Rises To 3.6%

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation accelerated for the first time in four months in February, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 3.6 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the 3.1 percent increase in December. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate in three months.

Prices for food products and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.3 percent from last year, and those for housing and utilities rose by 4.4 percent. Meanwhile, transport costs were 0.5 percent less expensive.

Prices for consumer goods increased 2.4 percent, and services costs surged by 6.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 1.1 percent after rebounding 1.5 percent in January.

03:29 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Ölpreise im Blick: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt ergriffen am Montag die Flucht. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich hingegen fester. Auch die asiatischen Börsen brachen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
