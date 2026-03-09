|
09.03.2026 10:23:13
Lithuanian Inflation Rises To 3.6%
(RTTNews) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation accelerated for the first time in four months in February, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.
The consumer price index rose 3.6 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the 3.1 percent increase in December. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate in three months.
Prices for food products and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.3 percent from last year, and those for housing and utilities rose by 4.4 percent. Meanwhile, transport costs were 0.5 percent less expensive.
Prices for consumer goods increased 2.4 percent, and services costs surged by 6.3 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 1.1 percent after rebounding 1.5 percent in January.
