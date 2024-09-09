09.09.2024 09:29:08

Lithuanian Inflation Slows To 0.7%

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation eased in August largely amid cheaper costs for utilities and transportation, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.

The consumer price index climbed 0.7 percent year-on-year in August, following a 0.9 percent increase in July, which was the highest inflation in seven months.

Prices for services grew by 6.4 percent, while those for goods decreased by 1.0 percent.

Costs for food products and non-alcoholic beverages showed a decrease of 0.8 percent, and those for utilities were 7.4 percent less expensive. Transport charges also declined 1.4 percent compared to last year.

Health costs alone surged 7.1 percent in July from last year, and charges paid at hotels, cafes, and restaurants were 8.7 percent more expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.4 percent in August versus 0.1 percent fall in the prior month.

