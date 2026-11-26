(RTTNews) - Loans to the euro area private sector grew at a slightly slower pace in October, the European Central Bank said Thursday.

Adjusted loans to the private sector registered an annual growth of 4.3 percent after rising 4.4 percent in September.

Within the non-financial private sector, adjusted loans to households grew at a steady pace of 3.1 percent in October. Meanwhile, adjusted loans to non-financial corporations increased at a faster pace of 4.5 percent compared to the 4.3 percent increase in September.

The broad money supply M3 posted an increase of 3.6 percent in October, unchanged from the previous month. At the same time, growth in M1, the narrow measure, eased to 2.4 percent from 2.7 percent.