Luxembourg GDP Shrinks 0.1% In Q4

(RTTNews) - Luxembourg's economy contracted for the first time in a year in the fourth quarter amid a sharp fall in investments, preliminary estimates from the statistical office STATEC showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product dropped 0.1 percent sequentially, reversing a 1.2 percent growth in the third quarter.

The expenditure breakdown showed that gross fixed capital formation contracted markedly by 11.5 percent compared to a 12.8 percent surge in the previous quarter.

The growth in household consumption eased to 0.8 percent from 1.1 percent, and that in government spending slowed to 1.1 percent from 1.5 percent. Net foreign demand was slightly positive as exports fell slower than imports, with the former falling by 1.2 percent and the latter by 2.0 percent.

On a yearly basis, GDP growth moderated to 2.4 percent in the December quarter from 3.2 percent in the third quarter.