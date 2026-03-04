Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1494
 EUR
-0,0008
-0,07 %
EUR - GBP
04.03.2026 15:29:18

Luxembourg Inflation Remains Stable At 1.3%

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Luxembourg held steady in February after easing to a 13-month low in the previous month, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent year-over-year in February, the same as in January, which was the weakest inflation since December 2024, when prices had risen 1.03 percent.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 2.75 percent annually, and health costs climbed by 2.3 percent. Meanwhile, housing and utility costs were 1.17 percent less expensive, and clothing and footwear prices were broadly unchanged.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.2 percent, reversing a 1.3 percent fall a month ago.

14:43 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
02.03.26 Februar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX dreht ins Plus -- DAX deutlich erholt -- Wall Street startet stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dreht am Mittwoch in die Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt stabilisiert sich ebenso sichtbar. Die Wall Street startet mit Aufschlägen in den Tag. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte mit kräftigen Abgaben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

