Luxembourg Inflation Rises To 3.1%

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Luxembourg accelerated further in April to the highest level in four months amid higher energy costs, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.1 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 2.4 percent increase in March. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in December 2025.

Energy prices surged by 17.7 percent annually as the repercussions of the war in Iran continue to exert significant pressure on costs. Fuel prices alone showed an increase of 28.8 percent.

Food prices, including alcohol and tobacco, grew 2.6 percent, while services inflation eased to 2.3 percent from 2.5 percent amid declining prices for package holidays and airline tickets on an annual basis, as well as a decrease related to financial services.

On a monthly basis, consumer moved up 1.2 percent, following a 0.9 percent increase in the prior month.