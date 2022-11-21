Luxembourg Jobless Rate Remains Stable

(RTTNews) - Luxembourg's unemployment rate held steady in October, latest figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 4.9 percent in October, the same rate as in the previous month.

In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 5.2 percent.

The number of available resident job seekers registered with ADEM stood at 14,669 in October, an increase of 536 people or 3.8 percent compared to September.

However, compared to October 2021, this is a decrease of 748 people, the agency said.