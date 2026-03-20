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20.03.2026 14:30:36

Luxembourg Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 6.3%

(RTTNews) - Luxembourg's unemployment rate held steady in February, the latest figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 6.3 percent in February, the same as in January, which was the highest unemployment rate since February 2021. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 5.9 percent.

The number of unemployed people was 20,185 compared to 20,145 in the previous month.

The number of registered job seekers residing in Luxembourg and registered with ADEM stood at 21,038, an increase of 8.1 percent compared to a year ago.

During February, employers reported 3,371 job vacancies to ADEM, which corresponds to a decrease of 3.2 percent compared to last year.

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