Luxembourg Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 6.3%

(RTTNews) - Luxembourg's unemployment rate held steady for the third straight month in April, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 6.3 percent in April, the same as in the previous three months. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 5.9 percent.

The number of unemployed people was 20,265 compared to 20,323 in the previous month.

The number of registered job seekers residing in Luxembourg and registered with ADEM stood at 20,140, an increase of 8.3 percent compared to a year ago.

During April, employers reported 3,052 job vacancies to ADEM, which corresponds to a decrease of 14.7 percent compared to last year.