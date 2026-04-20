Luxembourg Jobless Rate Steady At 6.3%

(RTTNews) - Luxembourg's unemployment rate held steady for the second straight month in March, the latest figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 6.3 percent in March, the same as in the previous two months. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 5.9 percent.

The number of unemployed people was 20,381 compared to 20,193 in the previous month.

The number of registered job seekers residing in Luxembourg and registered with ADEM stood at 20,491, an increase of 8.4 percent compared to a year ago.

During March, employers reported 3,983 job vacancies to ADEM, which corresponds to an increase of 18.8 percent compared to last year.