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20.08.2026 15:22:34

Luxembourg Jobless Rate Steady At 6.3%

(RTTNews) - Luxembourg's unemployment rate remained stable in July after rising marginally in the prior month, data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 6.3 percent in July, the same as in the previous month. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 5.9 percent.

The number of unemployed people was 20,399 compared to 20,565 in the previous month.

The number of registered job seekers residing in Luxembourg and registered with ADEM stood at 19,943 an increase of 8.4 percent compared to a year ago.

During July, employers reported 3,754 job vacancies to ADEM, which corresponds to an increase of 12.8 percent compared to last year.

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