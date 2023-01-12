12.01.2023 10:56:35

Mainland Norway GDP Expands On Household Spending

(RTTNews) - The Norwegian mainland economy expanded at a faster pace in November, underpinned by household spending, data published by Statistics Norway said Thursday.

Mainland Norway gross domestic product increased 0.2 percent, faster than the 0.1 percent rise in October.

At the same time, overall GDP gained 0.2 percent, in contrast to the 0.8 percent decline in October.

The expenditure-side breakdown showed that the expansion was driven solely by household consumption. Household spending gained 1.1 percent, following a 1.4 percent rise a month ago.

Meanwhile, government spending edged down 0.1 percent, in contrast to the 0.7 percent rise.

Gross fixed capital formation also dropped by 0.1 percent following a 2.8 percent drop a month ago. Exports remained flat and imports grew 1.0 percent.

