Mainland Norway GDP Stagnates In October

(RTTNews) - Mainland Norway's economic output was unchanged in October, as the growth in manufacturing and certain service industries was offset by the sluggishness in fishing, wholesale, and retail trade activities, Statistics Norway reported Tuesday.

Gross domestic product remained unchanged from September, when it advanced by 0.6 percent.

Wholesale and retail trade and fishing contributed to a decline in value added, and thereby dampened growth.

Meanwhile, manufacturing had a total gain of 0.9 percent, largely driven by the oil refining, chemical, and pharmaceutical segments, along with the production of metals, electrical equipment, and machinery.

Total GDP for Norway, including petroleum activities and ocean transport, fell 1.0 percent in October, reversing a 0.7 percent drop in September.

Petroleum activities and ocean transport decreased 8.2 percent, primarily due to lower natural gas prices.