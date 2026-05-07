Malaysia Central Bank Holds Rate At 2.75%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's central bank left its interest rate unchanged for the fifth straight meeting, on Thursday.

The Monetary Policy Committee of Bank Negara Malaysia maintained its Overnight Policy Rate at 2.75 percent.

The previous change in the policy was a quarter-point reduction in July, which was the first cut in five years.

"At the current OPR level, the MPC considers the monetary policy stance to be appropriate and consistent with the outlook of continued price stability and sustainable economic growth," the bank said in a statement.

The committee observed that uncertainties surrounding the duration and severity of the war in the Middle East will affect the outlook of both domestic growth and inflation.

Nonetheless, fundamentals will continue to underpin the economy's resilience, the bank said.

Domestic cost pressures are expected to rise due to the Middle East conflict. However, the impact on both headline and core inflation in 2026 is expected to remain contained, reflecting domestic policy measures and stable demand conditions.