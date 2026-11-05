Malaysia Central Bank Holds Rate At 2.75%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's central bank retained its key interest rate for the eighth straight policy session on Thursday.

The Monetary Policy Committee of Bank Negara Malaysia decided to maintain the overnight policy rate at 2.75 percent.

The previous change in the policy was a quarter-point reduction in July 2025, which was the first cut in five years.

"At the current OPR level, the MPC is of the view that the stance of monetary policy is consistent with the prospects for continued price stability and sustained economic growth," the bank said in a statement.

The central bank observed that the latest indicators point to continued strong growth in the third quarter, supported by strong export performance amid sustained domestic demand. Looking ahead, strong economic fundamentals are expected to maintain growth resilience in 2027.

Headline and core inflation have averaged 1.8 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, during the January to October period. An upward pressure on inflation is expected towards 2027 due to geopolitical developments, high global commodity prices, and adverse weather conditions.

The bank reiterated that the MPC will continue to monitor developments in the current situation and assess their implications for the balance of risks to the outlook for inflation and domestic growth.