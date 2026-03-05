Malaysia Central Bank Maintains Policy Rate

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's central bank retained its benchmark rate on Thursday as the current stance support economy amid price stability.

The Monetary Policy Committee of Bank Negara Malaysia decided to leave the Overnight Policy Rate unchanged at 2.75 percent.

The bank had reduced the rate by a quarter-point in July 2025, which was the first reduction in five years.

"At the current OPR level, the MPC considers the monetary policy stance to be appropriate and supportive of the economy amid price stability," the bank said in a statement.

The monetary policy committee acknowledged the uncertainties from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

"The Malaysian economy is facing these challenges from a position of strength, with robust domestic growth, moderate inflation, sound financial sector and resilient external position," the bank said.

The bank expects headline inflation to remain moderate this year. Although global commodity prices are subject to greater volatility, the impact on domestic inflation is forecast to be contained.

The Malaysian economy expanded 5.2 percent in 2025. The bank forecast economic growth momentum to continue in 2026, anchored by resilient domestic demand.