Malaysia GDP Growth Improves; Trade Surplus Grows

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's economic growth accelerated in the third quarter, driven by robust performance across all main sectors, the Department of Statistics revealed on Friday.

Separate official data showed that Malaysia's trade surplus increased notably in September from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports.

Gross domestic product registered an annual growth of 5.2 percent in the third quarter after rising 4.4 percent in the previous quarter, the flash data said. The expected growth ratr was 4.5 percent.

All sectors contributed to the economy's performance, particularly the services and manufacturing sectors, the agency said.

The services sector grew at a stable pace of 5.1 percent from last year, and the growth in manufacturing improved to 4.0 percent from 3.7 percent. Mining and quarrying production recovered sharply by 10.9 percent, while the agriculture sector increased at a slower pace by 0.4 percent.

Data showed that the construction sector logged a double-digit growth of 11.2 percent amid strong performance in civil engineering, specialized construction activities, and non-residential buildings.

During the first three quarters of 2025, Malaysia's economy advanced 4.7 percent compared to 5.2 percent in the same period in 2024.

The trade surplus of the country climbed to MYR 19.9 billion in September from MYR 12.8 billion in the corresponding month last year. Exports grew 12.2 percent annually, and imports were 7.3 percent higher. In August, the surplus was MYR 15.9 billion.