Malaysia GDP Growth Moderates To 5.3%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's economic growth moderated to a one-year low in the third quarter but the overall pace of expansion remained robust as strong global demand for electronics used in artificial intelligence bolstered the manufacturing sector.

Gross domestic product grew 5.3 percent in the third quarter from the last year, advance estimates from the Department of Statistics showed Friday.

A similar slower growth was last seen in the third quarter of 2025 and also came in weaker than the 6.0 percent growth posted in the second quarter.

On a quarterly basis, economic growth accelerated to 4.6 percent from 1.9 percent in the preceding quarter.

The production-side of GDP showed that manufacturing output growth improved to 7.5 percent from 7.3 percent. At the same time, annual growth in services eased to 5.4 percent from 5.9 percent and construction growth moderated to 6.0 percent from 6.5 percent.

Agriculture output rebounded 1.3 percent, in contrast to the 3.7 percent fall seen in the prior quarter.

Partially offsetting these gains, mining and quarrying output dropped 4.9 percent, reversing a 9.2 percent rise a quarter ago.

In the first three quarters of 2026, the economy expanded 5.5 percent, compared with 4.8 percent in the corresponding period of last year.

The government forecast the economy to grow in the range of 4.8 percent to 5.3 percent this year. The International Monetary Fund projected Malaysia's GDP to expand 5.2 percent in 2026.

The statistical office publishes the revised third quarter GDP data on November 18.