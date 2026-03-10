Malaysia Industrial Output Grows Most In 18 Months

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's industrial production growth accelerated in January to the highest level in one-and-a-half years, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Industrial output climbed 5.9 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 4.8 percent rise in December. The expected increase was 5.4 percent.

Moreover, this was the strongest expansion since July 2024, when output rose 6.1 percent.

Among sectors, the annual growth in manufacturing quickened to 7.3 percent from 6.7 percent, mainly due to the manufacture of computers, electronics, and optical products, which advanced by 17.2 percent.

Similarly, the yearly expansion in electricity output improved to 6.3 percent from 3.8 percent. The acceleration in growth was also supported by a 0.1 percent recovery in the mining output.

On a monthly basis, industrial output increased 0.7 percent in January, following a 0.2 percent rebound in the previous month.