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11.08.2026 09:43:56

Malaysia Industrial Output Growth Eases To 6.5%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's industrial production growth moderated in June to the lowest level in three months, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Industrial output climbed 6.5 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 8.5 percent rise in May. Production has been rising since June 2025.

Among sectors, the annual expansion in mining moderated markedly to 3.1 percent from 19.8 percent in May. On the other hand, manufacturing growth accelerated to 7.3 percent from 6.6 percent. This increase was predominantly observed in the manufacture of computer, electronics and optical products, which sustained double-digit growth of 14.9 percent. Electricity production grew at a faster pace of 6.7 percent versus 4.8 percent a month ago.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.3 percent versus a 2.2 percent decline in May.

Separate official data showed that the unemployment rate in the country remained stable at 3.0 percent for the second straight month in June. In the same month last year, the rate was also 3.0 percent. There were 517,800 unemployed people compared to 513,400 a month ago.

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