Malaysia Industrial Production Growth At 15-Month High

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's industrial production expanded at the fastest pace in more than one year in August, driven by strong growth in manufacturing output, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production expanded 13.6 percent year-on-year in August, following a 12.5 percent increase in July. Production has been growing since September last year.

Moreover, the latest rate of increase was the fastest since May 2021, when production had grown 25.6 percent.

Among sectors, manufacturing output grew the most by 15.2 percent annually in August, just above the 14.9 percent gain in the prior month.

Production in the electricity and mining sectors logged a growth of 10.0 percent and 8.0 percent, respectively, in August.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded strongly by 3.9 percent from July, when it fell by 4.7 percent.