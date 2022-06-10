Malaysia Industrial Production Growth Eases In April

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's industrial production increased at a softer pace in April, mainly due to growth in manufacturing and electricity sectors, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose 4.6 percent year-on-year in April, after a 5.1 percent increase in March.

Among sectors, manufacturing output advanced 6.2 percent annually in April, after a 6.9 percent gain in the prior month.

The main industries that contributed to manufacturing growth was electrical and electronics products, wood products, furniture, paper products and printing, non-metallic mineral products, and base metal and fabricated metal products.

Production in electricity sector grew by 1.5 percent, while those in mining sector declined 0.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 4.8 percent in April.