Britische Pfund - Malaysischer Ringgit - Kurs (GBP - MYR)
|
10.06.2022 09:05:57
Malaysia Industrial Production Growth Eases In April
(RTTNews) - Malaysia's industrial production increased at a softer pace in April, mainly due to growth in manufacturing and electricity sectors, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.
Industrial production rose 4.6 percent year-on-year in April, after a 5.1 percent increase in March.
Among sectors, manufacturing output advanced 6.2 percent annually in April, after a 6.9 percent gain in the prior month.
The main industries that contributed to manufacturing growth was electrical and electronics products, wood products, furniture, paper products and printing, non-metallic mineral products, and base metal and fabricated metal products.
Production in electricity sector grew by 1.5 percent, while those in mining sector declined 0.1 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 4.8 percent in April.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX bricht schlussendlich ein -- Wall Street letztendlich unter Druck -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Auch der deutsche Leitindex stand unter Druck. Hohe Verbraucherpreise belasteten die Anleger in den USA vor dem Wochenende. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.