Malaysia Industrial Production Rebounds 4.7%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's industrial production expanded more-than-expected in May, underpinned by positive momentum in all sectors, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production grew 4.7 percent year-on-year in May, reversing a 3.3 percent rise in April. The expected increase was 0.5 percent.

Among the main sectors, manufacturing output rose 5.1 percent annually in May, faster than the 3.0 percent gain in the prior month.

Production in the mining and electricity sectors rebounded by 2.9 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively, in May.

On a monthly basis, industrial production surged 7.3 percent in May, in contrast to a 10.8 percent fall in April.