Britische Pfund - Malaysischer Ringgit - Kurs (GBP - MYR)
|
11.01.2023 10:23:51
Malaysia Industrial Production Rises 4.8%
(RTTNews) - Malaysia's industrial production increased at a faster pace in November, underpinned by mining and manufacturing, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
Industrial production grew 4.8 percent year-on-year in November, following a 4.6 percent rise in October.
Among the main sectors, manufacturing output rose 4.8 percent annually in October, following a 4.2 percent gain in the prior month.
Production in the mining sectors advanced by 6.1 percent and electricity climbed 1.2 percent in November.
On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 1.0 percent in November, reversing a 0.9 percent drop in the prior month.