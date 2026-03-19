|
19.03.2026 08:38:23
Malaysia Inflation Eases In February; Trade Surplus Grows
(RTTNews) - Malaysia's consumer price inflation eased somewhat in February, while the trade surplus increased with favorable net exports, separate reports from the Department of Statistics showed on Thursday.
The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 1.4 percent year-on-year in February, slower than January's stable increase of 1.6 percent. Economists had expected inflation to remain stable at 1.6 percent.
The annual price growth in food and beverages slowed to 1.3 percent from 1.5 percent, and that in housing and utilities eased to 1.1 percent from 1.2 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices remained flat, and transport charges fell at a steady rate of 0.7 percent.
Data showed that core inflation also moderated to 2.0 percent in February from 2.3 percent in January.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent after rising 0.1 percent in January.
The trade surplus of the country rose to MYR 16.7 billion in February from MYR 12.6 billion in the corresponding month last year as exports grew faster than imports. In January, the surplus was MYR 22.0 billion.
Exports climbed 10.8 percent year-on-year in February, and imports were 8.2 percent higher.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Wall Street mit negativem Handelsschluss -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex bewegten sich im Minus. Die US-Börsen tendierten abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost gingen am Donnerstag mit Verlusten in den Feierabend.