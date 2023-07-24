Britische Pfund - Malaysischer Ringgit - Kurs (GBP - MYR)
24.07.2023 08:21:05
Malaysia Inflation Eases To 2.4%, Lowest In 14 Months
(RTTNews) - Malaysia's consumer price inflation eased further in June to the lowest level in more than a year, largely due to a slowdown in food and transport costs, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.
The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 2.4 percent year-on-year in June, following May's 2.8 percent increase.
Further, this was the weakest inflation rate since April 2022, when prices had risen 2.3 percent.
Transport charges remained flat in June after rising 1.0 percent in the prior month.
Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew at a weaker rate of 4.7 percent annually in June versus a 5.9 percent increase a month ago.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose at a stable rate of 0.2 percent in June.
Data also showed that core inflation stood at 3.1 percent in June, down from 3.5 percent in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: Dow schlussendlich in Grün -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX geht stabil aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der Dow konnte im Montagshandel zulegen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte am ersten Handelstag der Woche kaum verändert. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag uneins.