Malaysia Inflation Remains Stable At 2.0%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's consumer price inflation held steady in August after easing to a one-year low in July, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 2.0 percent year-on-year in August, the same rate of increase as in July.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew by 4.1 percent annually in August, though the price growth eased from 4.4 percent in July. Utility costs were 1.8 percent higher compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent from July, when they edged up by 0.1 percent.

Data also showed that core inflation eased to a 15-month low of 2.5 percent in August from 2.8 percent in the previous month.