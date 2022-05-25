Britische Pfund - Malaysischer Ringgit - Kurs (GBP - MYR)
25.05.2022 11:20:56
Malaysia Inflation Rises In April
(RTTNews) - Malaysia's consumer price inflation increased marginally in April, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
Consumer prices rose 2.3 percent yearly in April, following a 2.2 percent increase in March. This was in line with economists' expectations.
Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.1 percent annually in April and those for furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance rose 2.7 percent.
Prices for restaurants and hotels grew 3.2 percent and transport cost increased 3.0 percent.
The core inflation rose to 2.1 percent in April from 2.0 percent in the prior month.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.2 percent in April, after a 0.3 percent rise in the previous month.
