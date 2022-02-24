|
24.02.2022 08:47:21
Malaysia Inflation Rises Less Than Expected
(RTTNews) - Malaysia's consumer prices inflation rose less than expected in January, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Thursday.
Consumer prices rose 2.3 percent yearly in January. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 2.5 percent.
Transport cost rose the most, by 6.0 percent, annually in January.
Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 3.6 percent and those for furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance rose by 3.1 percent. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels gained 3.4 percent.
The core inflation was 1.6 percent in January.
